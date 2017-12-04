Florida State vs. Florida: Picks from expert who's 6-2 on college basketball

Two of the most prolific offenses in the country face off Monday night as No. 6 Florida hosts in-state rival Florida State at 9 p.m. ET. Florida enters this college basketball game as a nine-point favorite. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas things will be scored, is 163.5.



Before you make any bets on Florida State-Florida, you'll want to see what former Vegas bookmaker Micah Roberts has to say.



Last week, he told readers to lay 2.5 points with Purdue on the road against Maryland in a Big Ten-ACC Challenge game. Final score: Boilermakers 80, Terrapins 75 -- another easy cash.



That win improved Roberts to a scorching 6-2 over his past eight college basketball picks. Anyone who has followed his picks is up big.



Part of his success: Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sports book industry for almost 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. He has also covered the Las Vegas sports betting industry over the past decade for Vegas Insider, Gaming Today and the Sporting News.

He has analyzed Florida State vs. Florida from every possible angle and locked in a strong pick. And he's only sharing it over at SportsLine.

Roberts knows both teams lost a lot of talent from last season, but the replacements at Florida have filled the void better than at FSU, even though the Seminoles remain undefeated.



Meanwhile, the sixth-ranked Gators are coming off a heartbreaking defeat to top-ranked Duke and will look to get back in the win column Monday night.



Florida is 4-2 against the spread in its past six games at home and boasts a remarkable 17-4 record in its past 21 games at the O'Connell Center.



But just because Florida has dominated on its home floor recently doesn't mean it covers a massive nine-point spread against the Seminoles.



The Seminoles have won three consecutive meetings between these bitter rivals and are 4-1 against the spread in their past five games against Florida.



Roberts spotted an edge in the nine-point line and quickly pounced. He knows there's a big x-factor that determines which side of Florida State-Florida you need to be all over, and he's sharing it over at SportsLine.



So which side should you back in Florida State-Florida on Monday night? Visit SportsLine now to get Micah Roberts' strong pick for Florida State-Florida, and see what huge x-factor determines which side you need to be all over, all from an expert gunning for his seventh correct college basketball pick against the spread in his past nine tries, and find out.