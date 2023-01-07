Who's Playing
Georgia Tech @ Florida State
Current Records: Georgia Tech 8-6; Florida State 4-11
What to Know
The Florida State Seminoles haven't won a matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets since Dec. 15 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. FSU and Georgia Tech will face off in an ACC battle at 1 p.m. ET at Donald L. Tucker Center. The Yellow Jackets should still be riding high after a victory, while FSU will be looking to get back in the win column.
FSU's 2022 ended with an 86-67 defeat against the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday. FSU's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Caleb Mills, who had 18 points, and guard Matthew Cleveland, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. That makes it four consecutive games in which Cleveland has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Georgia Tech beat the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes 76-70 on Wednesday. The Yellow Jackets' guard Lance Terry looked sharp as he had 24 points along with six boards.
The Seminoles are now 4-11 while Georgia Tech sits at 8-6. Georgia Tech is 3-4 after wins this year, and FSU is 3-7 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Florida State and Georgia Tech both have five wins in their last ten games.
- Jan 26, 2022 - Georgia Tech 75 vs. Florida State 61
- Mar 13, 2021 - Georgia Tech 80 vs. Florida State 75
- Jan 30, 2021 - Georgia Tech 76 vs. Florida State 65
- Dec 15, 2020 - Florida State 74 vs. Georgia Tech 61
- Dec 31, 2019 - Florida State 70 vs. Georgia Tech 58
- Feb 16, 2019 - Florida State 69 vs. Georgia Tech 47
- Feb 02, 2019 - Florida State 59 vs. Georgia Tech 49
- Jan 24, 2018 - Florida State 88 vs. Georgia Tech 77
- Jan 25, 2017 - Georgia Tech 78 vs. Florida State 56
- Feb 17, 2016 - Georgia Tech 86 vs. Florida State 80