Who's Playing

Georgia Tech @ Florida State

Current Records: Georgia Tech 8-6; Florida State 4-11

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles haven't won a matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets since Dec. 15 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. FSU and Georgia Tech will face off in an ACC battle at 1 p.m. ET at Donald L. Tucker Center. The Yellow Jackets should still be riding high after a victory, while FSU will be looking to get back in the win column.

FSU's 2022 ended with an 86-67 defeat against the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday. FSU's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Caleb Mills, who had 18 points, and guard Matthew Cleveland, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. That makes it four consecutive games in which Cleveland has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Georgia Tech beat the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes 76-70 on Wednesday. The Yellow Jackets' guard Lance Terry looked sharp as he had 24 points along with six boards.

The Seminoles are now 4-11 while Georgia Tech sits at 8-6. Georgia Tech is 3-4 after wins this year, and FSU is 3-7 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida State and Georgia Tech both have five wins in their last ten games.