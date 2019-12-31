Florida State vs. Georgia Tech odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions for Dec. 31 from proven model

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will take on the No. 18 Florida State Seminoles at noon ET on Tuesday at Donald L. Tucker Center. FSU is 11-2 overall and 7-0 at home, while Georgia Tech is 6-6 overall and 2-2 on the road. The Seminoles have won 13 consecutive home games. FSU has lost only once since the season opener. FSU has won three straight and 42 of 70 overall vs. Georgia Tech. The Seminoles are favored by 11 points in the latest Florida State vs. Georgia Tech odds, while the over-under is set at 134.5. Before entering any Georgia Tech vs. Florida State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Seminoles scored an 88-71 victory over North Alabama on Saturday. Five players on FSU scored in the double digits: Malik Osborne (14), Balsa Koprivica (13), Patrick Williams (12), Anthony Polite (11), and Trent Forrest (10). Osborne scored 12 of his season-high 14 in the first half. It was the 38th consecutive non-conference home win for FSU.

The Seminoles have won seven games by 10 or more points. They have won 40 of their last 50 games overall.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech registered a 70-53 win over Hawaii last week at the Diamond Head Classic. Michael Devoe (18 points) and Moses Wright (16 points) were the top scorers for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets overcame a nine-point second half deficit. Georgia Tech scored 41 of the game's 62 points after halftime.

