Florida State vs. Georgia Tech odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions for Dec. 31 from proven model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Georgia Tech and Florida State. Here are the results:
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will take on the No. 18 Florida State Seminoles at noon ET on Tuesday at Donald L. Tucker Center. FSU is 11-2 overall and 7-0 at home, while Georgia Tech is 6-6 overall and 2-2 on the road. The Seminoles have won 13 consecutive home games. FSU has lost only once since the season opener. FSU has won three straight and 42 of 70 overall vs. Georgia Tech. The Seminoles are favored by 11 points in the latest Florida State vs. Georgia Tech odds, while the over-under is set at 134.5. Before entering any Georgia Tech vs. Florida State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Florida State vs. Georgia Tech 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The Seminoles scored an 88-71 victory over North Alabama on Saturday. Five players on FSU scored in the double digits: Malik Osborne (14), Balsa Koprivica (13), Patrick Williams (12), Anthony Polite (11), and Trent Forrest (10). Osborne scored 12 of his season-high 14 in the first half. It was the 38th consecutive non-conference home win for FSU.
The Seminoles have won seven games by 10 or more points. They have won 40 of their last 50 games overall.
Meanwhile, Georgia Tech registered a 70-53 win over Hawaii last week at the Diamond Head Classic. Michael Devoe (18 points) and Moses Wright (16 points) were the top scorers for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets overcame a nine-point second half deficit. Georgia Tech scored 41 of the game's 62 points after halftime.
So who wins Georgia Tech vs. Florida State? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Georgia Tech vs. Florida State spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
