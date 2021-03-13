The 2021 ACC Tournament concludes on Saturday evening with an intriguing championship matchup. The Florida State Seminoles (16-5) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (16-8) square off in Greensboro, N.C., with a conference title and automatic bid to the 2021 NCAA Tournament on the line. Georgia Tech advanced after Virginia was forced to withdraw due to protocols on Friday. Florida State toppled North Carolina to earn the trip to the title game.

Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Seminoles as 4.5-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 145.5 in the latest Florida State vs. Georgia Tech odds.

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech spread: FSU -4.5

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech over-under: 145.5 points

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech money line: FSU -190; Georgia Tech +160

FSU: The Seminoles are 4-4-2 against the spread in the last 10 games

GT: The Yellow Jackets are 7-1 against the spread in the last eight games

Why Florida State can cover



Leonard Hamilton's team is tremendous on the offensive end, using balance, athleticism and skill to generate efficiency. Florida State is a top-10 team in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency (117.1), and the Seminoles led the ACC in the same metric during conference play. Florida State also led the conference in both effective field goal percentage (56.1 percent) and 3-point shooting (40.3 percent), with Georgia Tech ranking as a below-average team in 3-point defense (36.1 percent) this season.

Florida State's size is also a tremendous edge, including a top-20 mark nationally in offensive rebound rate, securing more than 35 percent of their own misses. The Yellow Jackets struggle on the defensive glass with only a 70.8 percent defensive rebound rate, and Florida State should have the edge near the rim. In fact, the Seminoles led the ACC in 2-point defense (45.0 percent) with the No. 2 mark in the conference in block rate, rejecting almost 15 percent of attempts against ACC foes.

Why Georgia Tech can cover

The Yellow Jackets are a balanced team. Georgia Tech lands in the top 30 nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency (113.6), and that includes a top-40 mark in effective field goal percentage (54.1 percent). The Yellow Jackets are shooting 54.6 percent on 2-point attempts in 2020-21, and Georgia Tech is converting 55.5 percent inside the arc in ACC games, leading the conference in 2-point efficiency. From there, the Yellow Jackets are above-average in 3-point shooting (35.5 percent), free throw shooting (72.5 percent) and turnover rate (16.2 percent), with the second-best mark in the ACC in assist rate.

On the other side of the floor, Georgia Tech posted a top-five mark in adjusted defensive efficiency within ACC play, and the Yellow Jackets led the conference in turnover creation, forcing a giveaway on 22.6 percent of defensive possessions. That includes the top steal rate (13.4 percent) in the ACC, and Jose Alvarado leads the conference with 2.9 steals per game.

How to make Georgia Tech vs. Florida State picks

