Florida State vs. Gonzaga odds: 2018 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 picks from model on 15-3 run

A trip to the Elite Eight is on the line when No. 4 seed Gonzaga squares off against ninth-seeded Florida State at 10:07 p.m. ET Thursday. Gonzaga (32-4) opened as a 5.5-point favorite over the Seminoles (22-11) in this 2018 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game and is now laying six. The over-under, or total points Vegas believes will be scored, is 153.5, down a half-point from the opener.

Before you make a pick on this matchup that determines who heads to the Elite Eight

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, enters the Sweet 16 on a blistering 15-3 run on its 2018 March Madness picks. It's also 3-1 on point-spread picks in games involving the Bulldogs or Seminoles in the NCAA Tournament. Anybody who has been following it is up huge.

The computer has now simulated Florida State vs. Gonzaga 10,000 times

The model is calling for the total to go over 153.5, hitting in 55 percent of simulations. The model also has a strong pick against the spread

The model has taken into account Gonzaga's balanced attack that has put up impressive numbers across the board. The Bulldogs might be known for their offensive firepower, but they also defend at a high level.



They enter this game in the top 50 nationally in scoring defense, giving up just 67.5 points per game. The Zags held BYU to 54 in the WCC Tournament title game and then limited UNC-Greensboro to 64 in the opening round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament.



But offense is still what Gonzaga will lean on to advance to the Final Four. The Bulldogs have scored at least 77 points seven times in their last 10 games and come into the 2018 Sweet 16 ranked 10th nationally in scoring offense with 84.2 points per game.



They dropped 90 on Ohio State in the second round, so Florida State's shaky defense could be in trouble on Thursday.

But just because Gonzaga's offense has been explosive doesn't mean it can cover a 5.5-point spread.

Gonzaga is just 6-10 against the spread during its 16-game win streak and 5-12 against the spread in its past 17 games as favorites.

Meanwhile, Florida State is 15-13 against the spread this season and won't be intimidated by Gonzaga after knocking off 1-seed Xavier and 8-seed Missouri in the first two rounds. They've also beaten tournament teams Clemson, North Carolina, Syracuse, Miami (Fla.), and Florida this season.

So what side should you back?