Florida State vs. Gonzaga odds: 2019 March Madness picks, Sweet 16 predictions from dialed-in expert on 25-14 run

The 2019 NCAA Tournament is down to the Sweet 16. One of the most compelling matchups on Thursday's March Madness schedule is a rematch of last season's Sweet 16 when the 1-seed Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the 4-seed Florida State Seminoles at 7:09 p.m. ET. In 2018, the Seminoles upset the Bulldogs 75-60, but this time around Gonzaga has spent a large portion of the season as the top-ranked team in the country. Mark Few's squad is favored by eight, up one from where the spread opened, with the total at 148 in the latest Florida State vs. Gonzaga odds. Both teams have designs on cutting down the nets this weekend at the Honda Center in Anaheim, so Thursday's contest should be a slugfest.

Hammer knows Gonzaga (32-3) has the offensive firepower on its side. Rui Hachimura, Brandon Clarke and Zach Norvell Jr. are all averaging more than 15 points per game. Josh Perkins, meanwhile, is one of the most capable distributors and shot-makers in the country, averaging 10.8 points and 6.3 assists per game. Anybody in that quartet can carry the team for a stretch, and even fifth starter Corey Kispert proved he could hurt Gonzaga's opponents with 16 points and seven rebounds in the 83-71 win over Baylor.

Gonzaga is No. 1 in the nation in scoring at 88.6 points per game and ranks first in adjusted offensive efficiency, according to KenPom. The Bulldogs shoot 53.2 percent from the field, also best in the nation, and if the Seminoles can't find a way to disrupt their offensive rhythm, the pace of the game could win up passing them by.

But with plenty of players back on both sides from last year's Sweet 16 showdown, Leonard Hamilton has a blueprint that could help the Seminoles cover the FSU vs. Gonzaga spread.

In last season's 75-60 win, Florida State was able to disrupt Gonzaga's rhythm by harassing the Bulldogs with ball pressure and getting sensational rim protection from Mfiondu Kabengele and company. The Seminoles blocked nine shots in that game, with Kabengele sending back four all on his own.

This season, Kabengele is averaging 1.5 blocks per game, while Christ Koumadje is contributing 1.4 more in 15.7 minutes per contest. After holding an explosive Murray State squad to just 32.8 percent shooting in its last game, look for FSU to throw its size, strength and athleticism at Gonzaga on Thursday.

