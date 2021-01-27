An ACC battle is on tap between the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes and the No. 16 Florida State Seminoles at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Donald L. Tucker Center. The Seminoles are 9-2 overall and 8-1 at home, while Miami is 6-8 overall and 1-3 on the road. Florida State has won seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups with Miami but the two in-state rivals have split those 10 matchups against the spread.

Last season, Florida State swept the season series but Miami did cover in the January matchup as six-point underdogs in an 83-79 defeat. The Seminoles are favored by 11-points in the latest Florida State vs. Miami odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 140.5.

Florida State vs. Miami spread: Florida State -11

Florida State vs. Miami over-under: 140.5 points

Florida State vs. Miami money line: Florida State -700, Miami +475

What you need to know about Florida State

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between FSU and the Clemson Tigers this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as FSU wrapped it up with an 80-61 win at home. FSU got double-digit scores from four players: Balsa Koprivica (13), Sardaar Calhoun (13), Raiquan Gray (11), and M.J. Walker (10).

The Seminoles shot 12-of-28 from the 3-point line in that victory and have been one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the nation so far this season. In fact, Florida State is shooting 39.1 percent from beyond the arc, which ranks 22nd in the nation. The Seminoles have been even better in ACC play, knocking down 43.9 percent of their attempts from deep to rank first in the conference in that category.

What you need to know about Miami

Meanwhile, Miami lost to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at home by a decisive 73-59 margin. A silver lining for the Hurricanes was the play of guard Kameron McGusty, who finished with 20 points. The Oklahoma transfer was in his second game back from a hamstring injury and is now averaging 11.4 points per game.

With Chris Lykes still sidelined by an ankle injury, Isaiah Wong has taken on a larger scoring role for the Hurricanes. Wong had 16 points in the loss to Notre Dame and is averaging 17.4 points per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the floor. Wong and McGusty will have to put in extra work offensively to create scoring opportunities for themselves and teammates against FSU's defense.

