Florida State vs. North Alabama: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Florida State vs. North Alabama basketball game
Who's Playing
North Alabama @ No. 17 Florida State
Current Records: North Alabama 5-7; Florida State 10-2
What to Know
The North Alabama Lions' will hit the road for the third straight week as they head to the #17 Florida State Seminoles' court at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Donald L. Tucker Center. FSU will be strutting in after a victory while North Alabama will be stumbling in from a defeat.
It looks like North Alabama must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last week. The contest between the Lions and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs was not particularly close, with the Lions falling 92-80.
Meanwhile, FSU didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the South Florida Bulls on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 66-60 win. Four players on FSU scored in the double digits: G Trent Forrest (11), F Raiquan Gray (11), G Anthony Polite (11), and G M.J. Walker (11). Polite didn't help his team much against the North Florida Ospreys last Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
The Lions are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.
North Alabama's loss took them down to 5-7 while Florida State's victory pulled them up to 10-2. We'll see if the Lions can steal the Seminoles' luck or if the Seminoles records another victory instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Seminoles are a big 24.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 136
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kentucky vs. Louisville hoops preview
One of the best rivalries in college basketball goes down Saturday on CBS
-
Wisconsin vs. Tennessee preview
The Badgers head to Knoxville on Saturday looking to notch a big out-of-conference win ahead...
-
Evansville places coach McCarty on leave
Evansville revealed McCarty 'may have violated' Title IX policies and is digging deeper into...
-
NET Top 25: SDSU new No. 1
The 12-0 Aztecs are rating out favorably in the NCAA's evaluation tool and find themselves...
-
Top 25 And 1: Louisville battles UK
The Cardinals will spend Saturday trying to extend Kentucky's losing streak to three games
-
'20 NBA Mock Draft: Warriors get Wiseman
Warriors keep their dynasty hopes alive, while the Knicks revive their hopes of becoming relevant
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic
-
No. 5 Ohio State holds off No. 6 UK
Ohio State clamped down on Kentucky in the final minutes and held on for a 71-65 victory