Florida State vs. North Alabama: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

North Alabama @ No. 17 Florida State

Current Records: North Alabama 5-7; Florida State 10-2

What to Know

The North Alabama Lions' will hit the road for the third straight week as they head to the #17 Florida State Seminoles' court at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Donald L. Tucker Center. FSU will be strutting in after a victory while North Alabama will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It looks like North Alabama must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last week. The contest between the Lions and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs was not particularly close, with the Lions falling 92-80.

Meanwhile, FSU didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the South Florida Bulls on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 66-60 win. Four players on FSU scored in the double digits: G Trent Forrest (11), F Raiquan Gray (11), G Anthony Polite (11), and G M.J. Walker (11). Polite didn't help his team much against the North Florida Ospreys last Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Lions are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.

North Alabama's loss took them down to 5-7 while Florida State's victory pulled them up to 10-2. We'll see if the Lions can steal the Seminoles' luck or if the Seminoles records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Seminoles are a big 24.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.