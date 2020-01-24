Florida State vs. Notre Dame live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Florida State vs. Notre Dame basketball game
Who's Playing
Notre Dame @ Florida State
Current Records: Notre Dame 11-7; Florida State 16-2
What to Know
The #5 Florida State Seminoles and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (3-3), but not for long. They will face off against one another at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Donald L. Tucker Center. FSU is currently enjoying a nine-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, the Seminoles took down the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes 83-79 on Saturday. It was another big night for G Devin Vassell, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 11 boards along with five dimes.
Speaking of close games: Notre Dame needed just a quick three to secure the win on Wednesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 84-82 to the Syracuse Orange. A silver lining for Notre Dame was the play of F John Mooney, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 13 rebounds in addition to six assists. That makes it 16 consecutive games in which Mooney has had at least ten rebounds.
Florida State's win lifted them to 16-2 while Notre Dame's loss dropped them down to 11-7. We'll see if FSU can repeat their recent success or if Notre Dame bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Florida State and Notre Dame both have three wins in their last six games.
- Feb 25, 2019 - Florida State 68 vs. Notre Dame 61
- Feb 10, 2018 - Notre Dame 84 vs. Florida State 69
- Mar 10, 2017 - Notre Dame 77 vs. Florida State 73
- Feb 11, 2017 - Notre Dame 84 vs. Florida State 72
- Jan 18, 2017 - Florida State 83 vs. Notre Dame 80
- Feb 27, 2016 - Florida State 77 vs. Notre Dame 56
