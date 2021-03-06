The No. 11 Florida State Seminoles and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to square off in an ACC matchup at noon ET Saturday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. The Seminoles are 15-4 overall and 3-3 on the road, while Notre Dame is 9-14 overall and 5-5 at home. FSU has won the last three games between the teams.

The Seminoles are favored by seven points in the latest Florida State vs. Notre Dame odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 153.

Florida State vs. Notre Dame spread: Florida State -7

Florida State vs. Notre Dame over-under: 153 points

What you need to know about Florida State

FSU is aiming for its second consecutive ACC regular season Championship on Saturday. The Seminoles have won five of their last six games and 10 of their last 12. FSU is the highest ranked team in the ACC for the second straight week. The Seminoles are looking to win 12 conference games for the third consecutive season.

Florida State won in a romp over Boston College, 93-64 on Wednesday night. M.J. Walker scored 18 points. He was 6 of 9 from 3-point range, tying his career high of six threes in a game. The FSU bench outscored the Boston College reserves, 78-15.

What you need to know about Notre Dame

Notre Dame lost to NC State on Wednesday, 80-69. Prentiss Hubb scored 14 points. The Fighting Irish have lost three consecutive games. Notre Dame trailed by eight points at halftime and then was outscored 16-7 to begin the second half as NC State pulled away.

Nate Laszewski is shooting .468 from the field, which would rank him third in program history. Juwan Durham has scored in double figures in nine consecutive games. The Fighting Irish lead the all-time series with the Seminoles, 6-4.

