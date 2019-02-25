Florida State vs. Notre Dame odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 16-8 roll

No. 16 Florida State looks to get back to its winning ways Monday in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup against visiting Notre Dame. The Seminoles (21-6, 9-5) had an eight-game winning streak snapped Saturday at North Carolina, while the Fighting Irish (13-14, 3-11) have lost three straight. Tipoff from the Tucker Center is set for 7 p.m. ET. FSU is 12-1 on its home court and 1-6 on the road. The Seminoles are favored by 12.5 points in the latest Florida State vs. Notre Dame odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 140. Before making any FSU vs. Notre Dame picks of your own, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Week 16 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a blistering 16-8 run on top-rated college basketball side picks either against the spread or on the money line. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Florida State vs. Notre Dame. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it also has a strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in over 60 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows FSU, tied for fifth in the ACC with Syracuse, is looking for its third straight NCAA Tournament appearance and has already clinched a winning record for the 14th consecutive season. The Seminoles have made six NCAA Tournament appearances under coach Leonard Hamilton, who took over the program in 2002-03.

Junior forward Mfiondu Kabengele (13.2 ppg) has been hot of late, scoring above his average in six of the past 10 games, including 26 at Boston College Jan. 20 and 22 against Louisville Feb. 9. Senior guard Terance Mann (11.7 ppg) also has had monster games of late, scoring 20 versus Louisville and 22 at Syracuse.

But just because the Seminoles have had plenty of success recently does not guarantee they will cover the Florida State vs. Notre Dame spread.

The model also knows that although Notre Dame has been slumping recently, the Fighting Irish are looking for their fifth consecutive winning season. The Irish have won their last three FSU vs. Notre Dame meetings and four of six.

Junior guard T.J. Gibbs (14.1 ppg) leads the Fighting Irish, scoring above his average in five of the past six, including 23 against Wake Forest and 20 vs. Georgia Tech. Junior forward John Mooney (14 ppg) has equaled or bettered his average in six of the past 10, including 22 at Georgia Tech.

So who wins Notre Dame vs. Florida State? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Notre Dame vs. Florida State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $5,200 on its college basketball picks the past two years, and find out.