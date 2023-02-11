Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Florida State

Current Records: Pittsburgh 17-7; Florida State 8-17

What to Know

Get ready for an ACC battle as the Florida State Seminoles and the Pittsburgh Panthers will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Donald L. Tucker Center. Pitt will be strutting in after a win while FSU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Seminoles came up short against the Syracuse Orange on Wednesday, falling 76-67. Guard Caleb Mills wasn't much of a difference maker for FSU; Mills played for 28 minutes but put up just five points on 1-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, Pitt entered their contest on Tuesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They were totally in charge, breezing past the Louisville Cardinals 91-57 at home. Pitt got double-digit scores from five players: guard Nike Sibande (15), guard Greg Elliott (14), forward Blake Hinson (11), guard Nelly Cummings (11), and forward Guillermo Diaz Graham (11).

Florida State's loss took them down to 8-17 while Pittsburgh's victory pulled them up to 17-7. In Pittsburgh's win, Greg Elliott had 14 points and six assists and Nike Sibande had 15 points in addition to five rebounds. We'll see if the Seminoles have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Pittsburgh have won five out of their last nine games against Florida State.