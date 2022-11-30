Who's Playing

No. 24 Purdue @ Florida State

Current Records: Purdue 6-0; Florida State 1-7

What to Know

The #24 Purdue Boilermakers will take on the Florida State Seminoles at 7:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Donald L. Tucker Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last November, where Purdue won nothing to nothing, we could be in for a big score.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Boilermakers and the Duke Blue Devils on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Purdue wrapped it up with a 75-56 win. Purdue's center Zach Edey did his thing and dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 boards.

Meanwhile, FSU received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 75-58 to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Guard Darin Green Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for FSU; Green Jr. finished with only six points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Purdue is now a perfect 6-0 while the Seminoles sit at 1-7. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Boilermakers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.30%, which places them 27th in college basketball. Less enviably, FSU is stumbling into the contest with the 34th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida State won two games and tied one game in their last three contests with Purdue.