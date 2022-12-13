Who's Playing

South Carolina Upstate @ Florida State

Current Records: South Carolina Upstate 5-4; Florida State 2-9

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the South Carolina Upstate Spartans at 8:30 p.m. ET Dec. 13 at Donald L. Tucker Center.

The Seminoles made easy work of the Louisville Cardinals this past Saturday and carried off a 75-53 win. FSU's forward Cameron Corhen filled up the stat sheet, picking up 15 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, South Carolina Upstate didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the South Carolina State Bulldogs this past Saturday, but they still walked away with an 89-84 victory.

Their wins bumped FSU to 2-9 and South Carolina Upstate to 5-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when FSU and the Spartans clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.