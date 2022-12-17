Who's Playing

St. John's @ Florida State

Current Records: St. John's 10-1; Florida State 3-9

The St. John's Red Storm will take on the Florida State Seminoles at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at FLA Live Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Red Storm and the New Hamp. Wildcats on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as St. John's wrapped it up with a 64-51 win at home. St. John's relied on the efforts of forward David Jones, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds in addition to three blocks, and center Joel Soriano, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 14 boards. That makes it eight consecutive games in which Soriano has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the South Carolina Upstate Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday FSU proved too difficult a challenge. FSU captured a comfortable 80-63 victory. Five players on FSU scored in the double digits: guard Matthew Cleveland (16), guard Darin Green Jr. (15), guard Caleb Mills (13), center Naheem McLeod (12), and forward Cameron Corhen (10).

The wins brought the Red Storm up to 10-1 and the Seminoles to 3-9. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: St. John's ranks 33rd in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 9.4 on average. But FSU comes into the game boasting the 19th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at five. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: FLA Live Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

FLA Live Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.