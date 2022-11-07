Who's Playing
Stetson @ Florida State
What to Know
The Stetson Hatters and the Florida State Seminoles are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Donald L. Tucker Center. Stetson struggled last year, ending up 11-19. Meanwhile, FSU was on the positive side of .500 (17-14) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ESPN 3
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.