Florida State vs. Syracuse: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Florida State vs. Syracuse basketball game
Who's Playing
Syracuse @ Florida State
Current Records: Syracuse 14-10; Florida State 20-4
What to Know
The Syracuse Orange have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. 'Cuse and the #8 Florida State Seminoles will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET Saturday at Donald L. Tucker Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Orange now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 33 turnovers -- the NC State Wolfpack prevailed over 'Cuse 79-74 on Tuesday. One thing holding 'Cuse back was the mediocre play of guard Buddy Boeheim, who did not have his best game; he fouled out and turned the ball over five times en route to a 4-for-15, 10-point finish.
Meanwhile, FSU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 70-65 to the Duke Blue Devils. Guard Trent Forrest put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 18 points in addition to nine rebounds and eight steals.
The losses put 'Cuse at 14-10 and FSU at 20-4. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Orange rank 13th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 11.5 on average. But FSU enters the contest with 17.5 takeaways on average, good for 10th best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.99
Odds
The Seminoles are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 147
Series History
Florida State have won three out of their last five games against Syracuse.
- Feb 05, 2019 - Florida State 80 vs. Syracuse 62
- Jan 13, 2018 - Florida State 101 vs. Syracuse 90
- Jan 28, 2017 - Syracuse 82 vs. Florida State 72
- Mar 05, 2016 - Florida State 78 vs. Syracuse 73
- Feb 11, 2016 - Syracuse 85 vs. Florida State 72
-
