Florida State vs. Syracuse odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 15 predictions from proven model

The Syracuse Orange and the No. 8 Florida State Seminoles are set to square off in an ACC matchup at noon ET Saturday at Donald L. Tucker Center. FSU is 20-4 overall and 12-0 at home, while Syracuse is 14-10 overall and 4-2 on the road. Syracuse has lost three of its past four games. FSU had a three-game winning streak snapped on Monday. The Seminoles are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Florida State vs. Syracuse odds, while the over-under is set at 147. Before entering any Syracuse vs. FSU picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Florida State vs. Syracuse. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Syracuse vs. Florida State:

Florida State vs. Syracuse spread: Florida State -9.5

Florida State vs. Syracuse over-under: 147 points

Florida State vs. Syracuse money line: Florida State -508, Syracuse 377

What you need to know about Florida State

The Seminoles were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 70-65 to the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils. Trent Forrest had 18 points in addition to nine rebounds and eight steals. The Seminoles shot 38 percent from the field and missed 15 of 18 3-point attempts. They also missed eight of 20 free-throw attempts.

What you need to know about Syracuse

The NC State Wolfpack took down Syracuse 79-74 on Tuesday. Buddy Boeheim had a tough game, fouling out and turning the ball over five times en route to a 4-for-15, 10-point finish. Syracuse played most of the game without leading scorer Elijah Hughes, who came in averaging 19.4 points per game. He injured his groin in pregame warmups and is considered a game-time decision for Saturday. Joe Girard had a career-high 30 points. Quincy Guerrier had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

How to make Syracuse vs. Florida State picks

