Who's Playing
Troy @ Florida State
Current Records: Troy 2-0; Florida State 0-2
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Troy Trojans will be on the road. They will square off against the Florida State Seminoles at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Donald L. Tucker Center. Troy will be seeking to avenge the 83-67 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 3 of 2018.
Everything came up roses for the Trojans at home against the MUW Owls on Thursday as the team secured a 96-42 victory.
Meanwhile, the game between FSU and the UCF Knights on Friday was not a total blowout, but with the Seminoles falling 68-54 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Cam'Ron Fletcher wasn't much of a difference maker for FSU; Fletcher finished with 11 points on 5-for-16 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 32 minutes on the court.
Troy's win lifted them to 2-0 while Florida State's defeat dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if Troy can repeat their recent success or if FSU bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Florida State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Dec 03, 2018 - Florida State 83 vs. Troy 67