Who's Playing

Troy @ Florida State

Current Records: Troy 2-0; Florida State 0-2

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Troy Trojans will be on the road. They will square off against the Florida State Seminoles at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Donald L. Tucker Center. Troy will be seeking to avenge the 83-67 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 3 of 2018.

Everything came up roses for the Trojans at home against the MUW Owls on Thursday as the team secured a 96-42 victory.

Meanwhile, the game between FSU and the UCF Knights on Friday was not a total blowout, but with the Seminoles falling 68-54 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Cam'Ron Fletcher wasn't much of a difference maker for FSU; Fletcher finished with 11 points on 5-for-16 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 32 minutes on the court.

Troy's win lifted them to 2-0 while Florida State's defeat dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if Troy can repeat their recent success or if FSU bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.