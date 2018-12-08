Florida State vs. UConn odds, line: Never Forget Tribute Classic picks, predictions from model on 6-2 roll

The No. 11 Florida State Seminoles will get a neutral-court test on Saturday night against the UConn Huskies at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, as part of the 2018 Never Forget Tribute Classic.

The 7-1 Seminoles are off to a strong start, but they can't take their foot off the gas against 7-2 Connecticut, which has already upset one ranked ACC opponent, Syracuse, earlier in the year.

For Saturday's Never Forget Tribute Classic game, the model knows one huge advantage for Florida State will be its tremendous length.

The Seminoles go nine to 10 deep depending on the circumstances and the only player in the regular rotation shorter than 6-4 is Albany transfer David Nichols. With 7-4 Christ Koumadje and 6-9 Mfiondu Kabengele providing scoring off the bench, the Seminoles are a difficult matchup for just about any team.

However, it's a particularly tough matchup for a Connecticut squad whose guards are all 6-3 or shorter. UConn may average 85.6 points per game, but you can expect FSU to use its length to put the clamps on.

But don't expect the Huskies to play timidly just because of the size disadvantage.

The Huskies are led by guard Jalen Adams, who runs this team incredibly efficiently. Adams is a creator who can get to the rim off the bounce and who shoots it well enough to keep defenses honest. Coach Dan Hurley has surrounded him with capable shooters such as Christian Vital Alterique Gilbert and Tyler Polley to help keep the floor spaced.

In its win over Syracuse earlier this season at Madison Square Garden, UConn hit 12 of 21 attempts from beyond the arc and logged assists on 22 of 28 field goals. Adams did a little bit of everything in that one, with 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists, a steal and a blocked shot. You can expect that to be part of their recipe for success against FSU on Saturday.

