Who's Playing

Virginia @ Florida State

Current Records: Virginia 12-3; Florida State 5-12

What to Know

The #13 Virginia Cavaliers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Virginia and the Florida State Seminoles will face off in an ACC battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Donald L. Tucker Center. The Cavaliers should still be feeling good after a win, while FSU will be looking to get back in the win column.

The North Carolina Tar Heels typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Virginia proved too difficult a challenge. Virginia took their game against UNC 65-58. Four players on Virginia scored in the double digits: forward Ben Vander Plas (17), guard Reece Beekman (13), guard Armaan Franklin (12), and guard Isaac McKneely (11).

Meanwhile, the Seminoles ended up a good deal behind the Wake Forest Demon Deacons when they played on Wednesday, losing 90-75. Despite the loss, FSU had strong showings from guard Matthew Cleveland, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 12 boards, and guard Caleb Mills, who had 19 points.

Virginia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-9 against the spread when favored.

Virginia's victory brought them up to 12-3 while FSU's defeat pulled them down to 5-12. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cavaliers enter the contest with only 59.5 points allowed per game on average, good for 13th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, the Seminoles are stumbling into the matchup with the 36th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74.4 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against FSU.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Seminoles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Florida State have won six out of their last ten games against Virginia.