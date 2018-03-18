Florida State vs. Xavier odds: 2018 NCAA Tournament picks from Vegas legend on 25-13 college hoops roll
Micah Roberts set lines for Vegas' biggest sports books. Here's what he's picking for Xavier-FSU.
Florida State gets a chance for NCAA Tournament revenge Sunday when it faces top-seeded Xavier in Nashville. Tipoff is at 8:40 p.m. ET. The ninth-seeded Seminoles, who were blasted 91-66 by Xavier exactly a year ago in this same round, are 5.5-point underdogs. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 159.
The 29-5 Musketeers cruised to a 102-83 win over Texas Southern on Friday as each of their top three scorers poured in at least 24 points. FSU (21-11) smothered Missouri in a 67-54 win, holding the Tigers to 32.7 percent shooting.
Before you make your picks on FSU-Xavier, you need to see what Micah Roberts is taking. The former sports book director for Station Casinos in Las Vegas, Roberts now crushes books as a SportsLine expert. He's nailed 25 of his past 38 college basketball picks against the spread and has uncovered strong information you won't see anywhere else.
Roberts knows the Musketeers have eclipsed 100 points four times behind their lethal trio of Trevon Bluiett, J.P. Macura and Kerem Kanter, who combined for 79 points Friday. They rank ninth nationally in offensive efficiency. Bluiett, a 6-6 senior, torched the Seminoles for 29 points last year as Xavier shot 55.7 percent.
That game was an upset, with Xavier the No. 11 seed and FSU the No. 3 seed, but on Sunday all the pressure will be on the Musketeers.
If Florida State's second-leading scorer, Terance Mann, does not play because of a groin injury -- he did not practice Saturday -- the Seminoles can turn to Trent Forrest. He was instrumental against Mizzou, posting eight points, eight assists, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 33 minutes. When he was on the court, the Seminoles destroyed the Tigers, 65-36.
Roberts knows an alarming stat led him to one side of the spread. He's sharing what it is over at SportsLine.
Will FSU thrive in the underdog role and cover, or possibly take out another No. 1 seed? Visit SportsLine now to see Micah Roberts' strong pick for Florida State-Xavier, all from a former Vegas bookmaker on a white-hot 25-13 run against the spread.
