Florida State's Leonard Hamilton on Elite Eight interview: 'I wish I could have done better'

Leonard Hamilton's tense postgame interview with Dana Jacobson on TBS after Florida State's four-point loss Saturday to Michigan in the Elite Eight has drawn responses from all over. The interview -- like the Seminoles' performance in the final few minutes of the game that prompted it -- has been among the most discussed moments from the Elite Eight.

Hamilton issued his own statement Sunday afternoon, through Florida State basketball's Twitter account.

From Coach Hamilton pic.twitter.com/Wjy9Ub5JBv — FSU Men's Hoops (@FSUHoops) March 25, 2018

Dana Jacobson offered her own statement on Twitter:

Coach Hamilton spoke to me minutes after an emotional @FSUHoops loss. It was the right question to ask. He showed emotion & I appreciate him talking through it w/me instead of walking off. He was nothing but professional w/me throughout this weekend as I believe I was with them. — Dana Jacobson (@danajacobson) March 25, 2018

Jacobson asked the question many wanted to know. Fans everywhere screamed at the television when an apparent chance to extend the game was missed by the Seminoles in the 58-54 loss.

"You think that the game came down to the final seconds of the game?" Hamilton asked. When Jacobson specifically clarified that she meant the decision not to foul, Hamilton said: "The game was over." Jacobson asked if he didn't believe that the players could get back into it with 15 seconds, and Hamilton responded "You mean with 15 seconds on the clock? What were we down?"

After Hamilton's "what are you talking about?" initial response, his praise of Michigan's play should not go overlooked. The Wolverines are headed to the Final Four as one of the hottest teams in college basketball, and very much looking like a group that could win the title for John Beilein in 2018.

"I thought [Michigan] did a great job," Hamilton said. "They had a great game plan, they forced us into 14 turnovers in the first half. That was uncharacteristic of our team, and I think you need to give them credit for what they did. Our kids fought our butts off to get back in a position where they had a chance to win."