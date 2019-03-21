Florida State's Phil Cofer told after NCAA Tournament game his father died

Cofer, a senior, did not play Thursday due to a right foot injury

USATSI

Florida State senior Phil Cofer learned Thursday, following the Seminoles' first round victory over Vermont, that his father had passed away. He received a call after the game in the locker room with the devastating news.

Cofer's father, Mike, was a Pro Bowl linebacker for the Detroit Lions for 10 seasons in the 80s and 90s. He had suffered from an illness for some time, according to several reports.

Phil Cofer did not play in Thursday's game. He was ruled out before tipoff due to a right foot injury and was seen in a walking boot on the bench. He has been battling injuries off and on this season after a breakout junior season in 2017-18, in which he led the team in scoring.

Cofer is averaging 7.4 points per game this season. Florida State faces No. 12 seed Murray State in the second round on Saturday.

