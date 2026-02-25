The seventh-ranked Florida Gators will look to extend their winning streak to eight games when they face the Texas Longhorns in a key Southeastern Conference matchup on Wednesday night. Florida is coming off a 94-75 win at Ole Miss on Saturday, while Texas dropped a 91-80 decision at Georgia that same day. The Gators (21-6, 12-2 SEC), who lead the conference by two games, are 6-2 on the road this season. The Longhorns (17-10, 8-6 SEC), who are tied for eighth in the league, are 12-3 on their home court.

Tip-off from Moody Center in Austin, Texas, is set for 7 p.m. ET. The all-time series is tied 4-4, but Texas holds a 2-1 edge in games played in Austin. Florida is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Texas vs. Florida odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 157.5.

Florida vs. Texas spread: Florida -6.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Florida vs. Texas over/under: 157.5 points Florida vs. Texas money line: Florida -297, Texas +236

The Over has hit in two of the last three Florida games, while the Over has hit in seven of the last 10 Texas games, including in each of the last five. Florida is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games. Texas, meanwhile, is 6-4 ATS in its last 10.

The model projects the Gators to have five players score 10.6 points or more, including Thomas Haugh's projected 17.2 points. The Longhorns are projected to have four players score 14.1 or more points, led by Dailyn Swain, who is projected to score 17.4 points. The model is projecting 158 combined points.

