Florida coach Todd Golden made his stance clear Thursday regarding the ongoing Charles Bediako eligibility saga -- but he's equally unshaken about the Gators' chances when they face Alabama on Feb. 1 in Gainesville.

Bediako, who declared for the 2023 NBA Draft after two seasons with the Crimson Tide, went undrafted and later signed a two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs. Earlier this week, he filed a lawsuit against the NCAA after it denied his appeal to return to college basketball. On Wednesday, Tuscaloosa County judge James Roberts -- an Alabama donor -- granted a temporary restraining order allowing Bediako to suit up immediately for the Crimson Tide. The order is valid for 10 days, expiring just before Florida and Alabama meet. A hearing on a preliminary injunction is scheduled for next Tuesday.

Speaking on a university sponsored radio show Gator Talk on Thursday, Golden expressed frustration with the situation.

"The reality is, I don't agree with it, and I don't think he should be playing," Golden said. "I also don't fault (Alabama coach) Nate Oats because this is a very competitive space, and it's our jobs to win games and do everything you can to be the best program in our specific league."

Golden also said Bediako's potential presence won't distract Florida.

"We are going to beat them anyway," Golden said. "If he plays, we'll beat them anyways."

The 16th-ranked Gators (14-5), who are the reigning national champions, have won five consecutive games and sit tied atop the SEC standings ahead of Saturday's matchup against Auburn. Meanwhile, No. 17 Alabama (13-5) has struggled particularly with interior defense and rebounding -- areas Bediako could immediately impact if he suits up.

Golden also addressed the broader implications for college basketball if situations like this become more common. He expressed concern about rules being bypassed through legal maneuvers and the potential "slippery slope" it could create for future players.

"I think there are a lot of people that aren't necessarily happy about it and don't necessarily agree with it," Golden said. "This guy had a great opportunity. He was at Alabama for two years. He played there and was there during the NIL era. He was aware of what he was giving up by declaring to go to the draft. He stayed in past the date. It's always been that if you stay in and you sign a contract, you are done, so I think this is a slippery slope."

Golden added that schools and conferences often have limited options in these cases, but he believes more needs to be done to uphold the integrity of college athletics.

"With all this intervention from judges, there's only so much the league can do, there's only so much other member schools in the league can do,"Golden said. "We just need some people to stand up and start taking a stand."