The 18th-ranked Florida Gators take on the fifth-ranked Connecticut Huskies in a 2025 Jimmy V Classic matchup on Tuesday night. Florida is coming off a 67-66 loss at Duke on Dec. 2, while UConn cruised to an 83-59 win over East Texas A&M on Friday. The Gators (5-3), who are 0-2 against ranked opponents, are 2-2 on neutral courts in 2025. The Huskies (8-1), who are 3-1 against ranked foes, are 2-0 at neutral sites this season. UConn leads the all-time series 5-2, but Florida rallied from a six-point second-half deficit to earn a 77-75 second-round win in the NCAA Tournament this past March, ending UConn's two-year national championship reign.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for 9 p.m. ET. UConn is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Florida vs. UConn odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 145.5.

Florida vs. UConn spread: UConn -4.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Florida vs. UConn over/under: 145.5 points Florida vs. UConn money line: Florida +173, UConn -210 Florida vs. UConn picks: See picks at SportsLine Florida vs. UConn streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (145.5 points). The over hit in the last meeting between the teams, as they combined for 152 points.

The model projects Florida to have five players register 11.1 points or more, led by Thomas Haugh's projected 12.8 points.

The Huskies, meanwhile, are projected to have four players scoring 10.4-plus points, led by Alex Karaban with 13.6 points. The model projects a combined total of 152 points as the Over clears in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

