The top-seeded and defending national champion Florida Gators will look to reach the 2026 SEC Tournament finals for the third consecutive season when they battle the fourth-seeded Vanderbilt Commodores in a semifinal matchup on Saturday. Florida advanced with a 71-63 win over ninth-seeded Kentucky on Friday, while Vanderbilt downed fifth-seeded Tennessee 75-68 in the quarterfinals. The Commodores (25-7), who have won three in a row, are looking to reach the SEC Tournament finals for the first time since winning it all in 2012. The Gators (26-6), who have won 12 straight, are looking to win their second consecutive conference tournament championship.

Tipoff from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., is set for 1 p.m. ET. Florida leads the all-time series 76-74, including a 98-94 win on Jan. 17. Florida is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Vanderbilt vs. Florida odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 160.5. Before making any Florida vs. Vanderbilt picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered conference tournament week on a sizzling 14-2 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-21 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Vanderbilt vs. Florida 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Florida vs. Vanderbilt:

Vanderbilt vs. Florida spread: Florida -8.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Vanderbilt vs. Florida over/under: 160.5 points Vanderbilt vs. Florida money line: Florida -357, Vanderbilt +275 Vanderbilt vs. Florida picks: See picks at SportsLine Vanderbilt vs. Florida streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Vanderbilt vs. Florida predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (160.5 points). The Over has hit in six of the last seven meetings between the teams. The Over has also hit in five of the last seven Vanderbilt games, and in four of the last eight Florida games. The Commodores are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games, while the Gators are 7-3 ATS in their last 10.

The model projects Vanderbilt to have five players score 10.2 points or more, including Duke Miles, who is projected to score 16.7 points. Florida is projected to have five players score 11.3 points or more, led by Thomas Haugh, who is projected to score 17.1 points. The model is projecting 163 combined points as the Over hits 57% of the time.

How to make Florida vs. Vanderbilt picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Florida vs. Vanderbilt, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Vanderbilt vs. Florida spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.