We've got another exciting SEC matchup on the schedule as the Florida Gators and the Alabama Crimson Tide are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Coleman Coliseum. Both teams are 18-7; Alabama is 12-1 at home, while Florida is 3-4 on the road. These two teams have split their last 10 head-to-head meetings, but the Crimson Tide have won three straight in this series.

This time around, Alabama is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Alabama vs. Florida odds, and the over/under is 174 points.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 16 of the 2023-24 season on a 136-89 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,500 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 25-13 start on top-rated spread picks this season.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Alabama vs. Florida spread: Alabama -8.5

Alabama vs. Florida over/under: 174 points

Alabama vs. Florida money line: Alabama: -402, Florida: +310

What you need to know about Florida

Florida waltzed into its matchup on Saturday with two straight wins but the Gators left with three. The Gators walked away with an 88-82 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs. Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Florida to victory, but perhaps none more so than Zyon Pullin, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds and five assists.

Thomas Haugh was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with seven rebounds. Haugh knocked down 66.7% of his field goals and 75% of his 3-pointers against Georgia. The Gators have now won seven of their last eight games and they're 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games against an opponent from the SEC.

What you need to know about Alabama

Meanwhile, Alabama stacked an 11th blowout win onto its resume on Saturday. Everything went Alabama's way against the Texas A&M Aggies as the Crimson Tide made off with a 100-75 win.

Alabama got its win on the backs of several key players, but it was Mark Sears out in front who scored 23 points along with three steals. Sears is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 21 or more in eight consecutive games. Another player making a difference was Latrell Wrightsell Jr., who scored 16 points to go along with three steals.

How to make Alabama vs. Florida picks

The model has simulated Florida vs. Alabama 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in well over 60% of simulations.

So who wins Florida vs. Alabama, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time?