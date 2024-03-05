We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Florida Gators and the Alabama Crimson Tide are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Both teams are 20-9; Florida is 13-1 at home, while Alabama is 5-4 on the road. The Crimson Tide are currently tied for second in the SEC standings at 12-4, while Florida is sixth at 10-6.

Alabama has won the last four head-to-head matchups with Florida and has covered the spread in three of those four contests. However, the Gators are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Florida vs. Alabama odds via SportsLine consensus and the over/under is 175.5 points.

Florida vs. Alabama spread: Florida -1.5

Florida vs. Alabama over/under: 175.5 points

Florida vs. Alabama money line: Florida -125, Alabama +105

What you need to know about Florida

On Saturday, the Gators couldn't handle the South Carolina Gamecocks and fell 82-76. Zyon Pullin scored 18 points to go along with seven assists in the defeat. Tyrese Samuel was another key contributor, scoring 13 points with two steals and two blocks.

Florida ranks 12th in the nation in scoring (84.6 ppg) and offensive rebounding is core to its success on that end. The Gators average 15.6 offensive rebounds per game (second in Division I) and lead the nation in total rebounding (43.3 rpg). They'll look to control the glass again as they take on one of the nation's most uptempo offenses.

What you need to know about Alabama

Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide fell 81-74 to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday. Mark Sears led the charge by scoring 22 points while dishing out six assists in the loss while Nick Pringle almost dropped a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds.

Alabama shot just 38.3% from the floor and went 9-for-37 from the 3-point line in the loss. However, the Crimson Tide shoot 48% from the floor as a team for the season and shoot 37.1% from beyond the arc. They rank first in the nation in scoring (90.9 ppg) and will be looking to rebound with a big night offensively on Tuesday.

