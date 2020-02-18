Florida vs. Arkansas odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 18 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Arkansas and Florida.
Get ready for an SEC battle as the Florida Gators and the Arkansas Razorbacks will face off at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Both teams are 16-9; Florida is 9-3 at home, while Arkansas is 4-5 on the road. Florida has won four of its past five games. Arkansas has lost four consecutive games. The Gators are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Florida vs. Arkansas odds, while the over-under is set at 139.5. Before entering any Arkansas vs. Florida picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 16 of the 2019-20 season on a 54-30 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Florida vs. Arkansas. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Arkansas vs. Florida:
- Florida vs. Arkansas spread: Florida -7.5
- Florida vs. Arkansas over-under: 139.5 points
- Florida vs. Arkansas money line: Florida -340, Arkansas 263
What you need to know about Florida
The Gators had enough points to win and then some against the Vanderbilt Commodores this past Saturday, taking their contest 84-66. Florida can attribute much of its success to Noah Locke, who shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 19 points, and Kerry Blackshear Jr., who had 15 points and five assists. A 17-2 Gators run midway through the first half put the game out of reach.
What you need to know about Arkansas
Arkansas fell 78-77 to the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday. Mason Jones finished with 38 points in addition to six rebounds. A Mississippi State tip-in with 0.6 seconds left proved to be the difference for Arkansas in the loss. Desi Sills added 15 points.
How to make Florida vs. Arkansas picks
SportsLine's model has simulated Florida vs. Arkansas 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Florida vs. Arkansas? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Arkansas vs. Florida spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
-
