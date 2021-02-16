An SEC battle is on tap between the Florida Gators and the No. 24 Arkansas Razorbacks at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena. The Razorbacks are 16-5 overall and 12-1 at home while Florida is 10-5 overall and 3-3 on the road. The Gators have dominated the head-to-head rivalry of late, winning nine of the last 10 matchups with Arkansas and covering the spread in seven of those contests.

However, Arkansas has been a very profitable 13-7 against the spread so far this season, while Florida had been a more mediocre 8-7 against the number. The Razorbacks are favored by four points in the latest Arkansas vs. Florida odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 151.

Arkansas vs. Florida spread: Arkansas -4

Arkansas vs. Florida over-under: 151 points

Arkansas vs. Florida money line: Arkansas -190, Florida +160

What you need to know about Arkansas

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Arkansas beat the Missouri Tigers 86-81 this past Saturday. Arkansas forward Justin Smith looked sharp as he had 19 points in addition to six rebounds. Smith is one of five Razorbacks averaging double-figures in scoring so far this season and that scoring versatility is a big part of what makes their offense so dangerous.

Arkansas also plays with incredible pace, ranking third in the nation by getting up 66.0 shots per game and ranking 10th in scoring (82.8 ppg). Against a Florida defense that prefers to grind out possessions, the team that controls the tempo will have an upper hand in controlling the game.

What you need to know about Florida

Meanwhile, Florida was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap two weeks ago as it fell 72-66 to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Four players on Florida scored in the double digits: guard Tre Mann (17), guard Noah Locke (15), forward Colin Castleton (11), and forward Omar Payne (10).

Mann is now averaging 14.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game this season and he's become the driving force for the Florida offense since Keyontae Johnson (heart) has been out.

