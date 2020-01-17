Florida vs. Auburn: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Auburn @ Florida

Current Records: Auburn 15-1; Florida 11-5

What to Know

The Florida Gators' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the #4 Auburn Tigers at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Florida's scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Auburn hopes will continue.

Florida strolled past the Ole Miss Rebels with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the contest 71-55. F Keyontae Johnson was the offensive standout of the matchup for Florida, picking up 15 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, the Alabama Crimson Tide took down the Tigers 83-64 on Wednesday. G Samir Doughty had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he fouled out and turned the ball over seven times en route to a 2-for-11, 6-point finish.

Florida was close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they fell 65-62 to Auburn. The loss knocked the Gators out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at the Tigers with a vengeful fire.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida have won three out of their last five games against Auburn.