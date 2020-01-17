Florida vs. Auburn: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Florida vs. Auburn basketball game
Who's Playing
Auburn @ Florida
Current Records: Auburn 15-1; Florida 11-5
What to Know
The Florida Gators' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the #4 Auburn Tigers at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Florida's scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Auburn hopes will continue.
Florida strolled past the Ole Miss Rebels with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the contest 71-55. F Keyontae Johnson was the offensive standout of the matchup for Florida, picking up 15 points along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, the Alabama Crimson Tide took down the Tigers 83-64 on Wednesday. G Samir Doughty had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he fouled out and turned the ball over seven times en route to a 2-for-11, 6-point finish.
Florida was close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they fell 65-62 to Auburn. The loss knocked the Gators out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at the Tigers with a vengeful fire.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Florida have won three out of their last five games against Auburn.
- Mar 16, 2019 - Auburn 65 vs. Florida 62
- Feb 05, 2019 - Auburn 76 vs. Florida 62
- Feb 24, 2018 - Florida 72 vs. Auburn 66
- Feb 14, 2017 - Florida 114 vs. Auburn 95
- Jan 23, 2016 - Florida 95 vs. Auburn 63
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bracketology: Baylor's the top seed
A week of upsets has caused lots of shuffling in Jerry Palm's latest NCAA Tournament bracket...
-
MSU vs. Wisconsin odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Michigan State vs. Wisconsin game 10,000...
-
Dayton vs. Saint Louis odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Dayton vs. Saint Louis game 10,000...
-
Women's rankings: South Carolina No. 1
The Gamecocks are 16-1 and took the top spot away from Oregon State
-
Power rankings: Baylor jumps to No. 1
The Bears take over the No. 1 spot, while Florida State and Oregon jump up in wild week
-
Top 25 And 1: UK slips to No. 23
The Wildcats have three times as many losses to sub-100 KenPom teams as any other ranked school
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday