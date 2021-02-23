The Auburn Tigers and the Florida Gators will face off Tuesday in an SEC clash at 7 p.m. ET at Auburn Arena. Auburn is 11-12 overall and 6-4 at home, while Florida is 11-6 overall and 3-4 on the road. The Gators are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games against a team with a winning straight-up record. The Tigers are 4-1-2 against the spread in their last seven Tuesday games. The favorite is 6-1 against the spread in the last seven Auburn vs.Florida meetings.

Auburn vs. Florida spread: Auburn -1

Auburn vs. Florida over-under: 155.5 points

Auburn vs. Florida money line: Auburn -120, Florida +100

What you need to know about Auburn

The Tigers lost their second straight game Saturday, falling to LSU 104-80. Sharife Cooper put forth a good effort for the losing side, scoring 26 points.

Allen Flanigan leads Auburn with 14.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists. The Tigers score 78.9 points per game, but allow opponents 77.3 per outing. Auburn enters Tuesday's matchup with 6.3 blocked shots per game on average, good for second best in college basketball.

What you need to know about Florida

The Gators snapped a two-game losing streak Saturday, defeating Georgia 70-63. Colin Castleton and Tre Mann were among the main playmakers for Florida, as Castleton scored 14 points with seven rebounds and three blocks, and Mann popped in 13 points.

Mann leads the Gators with 14.1 points and 3.6 assists, and Castleton pulls in a team-high 5.8 rebounds per outing. Florida blocks the most shots in college basketball, averaging 6.4 per game. The Gators score 76.3 points per game, while they allow 70.8 points per outing.

