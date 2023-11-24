No. 13 Baylor (5-0) will put its perfect record on the line when it faces Florida (4-1) in the championship game of the 2023 NIT Season Tip-Off on Friday evening. The Bears advanced to the title game with an 88-72 win over Oregon State on Wednesday, scoring 44 points in each half. Florida is riding a three-game winning streak, beating Pittsburgh by 15 points on Wednesday. The Gators are in their second season under head coach Todd Golden, while Baylor is playing under veteran coach Scott Drew.

Florida vs. Baylor spread: Baylor -3

Florida vs. Baylor over/under: 157.5 points

Florida vs. Baylor money line: Florida +128, Baylor -152

Why Baylor can cover

Baylor cruised to an 88-72 win over Oregon State on Wednesday, as freshman Ja'Kobe Walter scored 24 points. Walter was a McDonald's All-American last season, and he is viewed as a potential lottery pick for next year's NBA draft. Freshman Yves Missi had the first double-double of his career, finishing with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

The Bears have already taken down one SEC team this season, beating Auburn to open its season three weeks ago. They forced 14 turnovers against Oregon State on Wednesday and grabbed 10 offensive rebounds while holding the Beavers to a 4 of 15 clip from 3-point range. Florida center Micah Handlogten, who averages 10.0 points and 8.5 rebounds, left Wednesday's game after just one minute due to an injury.

Why Florida can cover

Florida has rattled off three consecutive victories, including wins over Florida State and Pittsburgh in its last two games. The Gators beat the Panthers by 15 points on Wednesday, as guard Walter Clayton Jr. poured in 28 points on 11 of 17 shooting. He was the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Player of the Year last season, averaging 16.8 points per game.

Clayton had a chance to follow former Iona coach Rick Pitino to St. John's, but he chose to return to his home state. Seton Hall transfer Tyrese Samuel has made a major impact early in the season as well, scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds against Pittsburgh. He shot 9 of 11 from the floor, making all nine of his attempts from inside the arc. See which team to pick here.

