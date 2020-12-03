The Florida Gators will look to win their second game in two days when they battle the Boston College Eagles in the 2020 Roman Legends Classic at Uncasville, Conn., on Thursday. The Gators (1-0) opened their season with a 76-69 win over Army on Wednesday. The Eagles (1-2) are coming off a 97-93 loss at St. John's on Monday. Florida had three games cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic to start the season.

Tip-off from Mohegan Sun Arena is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. Florida leads the all-time series 2-0, but the teams have not played since 1994. The Gators are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Florida vs. Boston College odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 141.

Florida vs. Boston College spread: Florida -5.5

Florida vs. Boston College over-under: 141 points



Florida vs. Boston College money line: Florida -260, Boston College +210

FLA: Was on the verge of its fourth straight NCAA Tournament bid before COVID-19 ground last season to a halt

BC: All three of its games this year have been decided by nine points or fewer

Why Florida can cover



Despite a slow start against Army, trailing by eight at the half, the Gators rallied as they hit their stride late. Sophomore guard Tre Mann led the way with a game-high 19 points. Last season, Mann averaged 5.3 points per game, but displayed the potential to become a major contributor this season with five double-digit scoring games. He played a big role in the Gators' record-tying 22-point comeback win over Georgia last season, scoring 11 points -- all in the second half of that game.

Also coming up big against the Black Knights on Wednesday was junior forward Keyontae Johnson, who scored 16 points on six of 10 shooting from the floor. The preseason SEC Player of the Year and first-team all-conference selection has 12 career double-doubles. He led Florida with a 14.0 points per game average in 2019-20. He also had 38 steals and averaged 7.1 rebounds per game.

Why Boston College can cover

Even so, the Gators aren't a lock to cover the Florida vs. Boston College spread. That's because the Eagles have played well in losses at St. John's and against Villanova, and in a 69-64 win over Rhode Island. Sophomore guard Jay Heath, who was second on the Eagles in scoring last year at 13.1 points per game, is averaging 15 points so far this year. He poured in 16 against St. John's. He has scored in double figures in 17 consecutive games.

Also playing well is junior guard Wynston Tabbs, who had been limited due to injury in his first two seasons with the Eagles. In three games so far this year, Tabbs is averaging 16.7 points, including a 23-point performance against St. John's. In the season opener against Villanova, Tabbs scored 11 points in 22 minutes of action. Prior to injury, Tabbs started 14 of the 15 games he appeared in in 2018-19. He was the first freshman in Boston College history to score at least 15 points in each of his first three games.

How to make Florida vs. Boston College picks

