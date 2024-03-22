The No. 7 seed Florida Gators attempt to extend their first-round winning streak to nine games when they meet the 10th-seeded Colorado Buffaloes in a matchup in the South Region of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Friday. Florida (24-11) hasn't lost in the opening round since 2010, when it dropped a 99-92 decision to BYU in double overtime. That defeat came in the Gators' first appearance in the NCAA Tournament after winning their second straight national championship in 2007. Colorado (25-10), which has set the program record for most wins in a season, knocked off Boise State 60-53 in the First Four on Wednesday for its ninth victory in 10 games.

Tipoff from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. The Gators are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Florida vs. Colorado odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 158.5.

Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Colorado vs. Florida:

Florida vs. Colorado spread: Gators -1.5

Florida vs. Colorado over/under: 158.5 points

Florida vs. Colorado money line: Gators -121, Buffaloes +100

FLA: The Gators are 11-13-1 against the spread as favorites this season



COL: The Buffaloes are 8-10 ATS in road or neutral-site games this campaign



Why Florida can cover

The Gators have won 10 consecutive first-round matchups against teams seeded 10th or lower, with their last loss coming in 2004 against No. 12 Manhattan. Florida is averaging 85.1 points this season, the fifth-most among all teams in the NCAA Tournament. The team also has been strong on the glass in 2023-24, ranking second in the nation in total rebounds (42.7) and third in offensive boards (14.8).

Junior guard Walter Clayton Jr.'s first season with the Gators has been an impressive one as he is the first Florida player with 600 points in a campaign since Nick Calathes scored 618 in 2008-09. Clayton, who transferred from Iona after the 2022-23 season, leads Florida with an average of 17.1 points and has recorded 20 or more on 14 occasions. Senior guard Zyon Pullin is second on the club in scoring (15.6 points) and first in assists (4.9) after spending the previous four seasons at UC Riverside.

Why Colorado can cover

The Buffaloes are making just their second appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2016 and first since 2021 when they routed Georgetown in their opener before falling to Florida State in the Round of 32. Colorado's triumph over Boise State on Wednesday was its ninth in 10 games and program-record 25th of the season. The club led the Pac-12 while ranking ninth and sixth in the nation, respectively, in field-goal percentage (49.3) and 3-point percentage (39.4) this campaign.

Senior forward Tristan da Silva is second on the Buffaloes with an average of 15.9 points but led all players with 20 in Wednesday's victory over the Broncos. Junior guard KJ Simpson scored 19 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for his third double-double of the season, while senior center Eddie Lampkin Jr. added 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Simpson's team-leading 19.6-point average is the highest by a Colorado player since Alec Burks' mark of 20.5 in 2010-11.

The model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 154 points.

