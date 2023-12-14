The East Carolina Pirates will face off against the Florida Gators in a neutral-site clash on Thursday evening. Florida is 6-3 overall, while East Carolina is 6-4 overall. The Gators are just 2-6-1 against the spread in 2023-24, while East Carolina is 3-6 ATS. This is the first meeting between the programs.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Fla. The Gators are favored by 15 points in the latest Florida vs. East Carolina odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 152.5 points. Before entering any Florida vs. East Carolina picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Florida vs. East Carolina. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for East Carolina vs. Florida:

Florida vs. East Carolina spread: Florida -15

Florida vs. East Carolina over/under: 152.5 points

Florida vs. East Carolina money line: Florida: -1433, East Carolina: +820

What you need to know about East Carolina

Last Saturday, the Pirates came up short against the South Carolina Gamecocks and fell 68-62. ECU knocked down just 39.6% of its field goal attempts as none of its five starters hit half of their shots. RJ Felton led the Pirates with 15 points, while both Ezra Ausar and Bobby Pettiford Jr. had 14 points apiece.

East Carolina ranks in the top quartile of college basketball teams in offensive rating (112.1), but it's in the bottom quartile in defensive rating (105.2). Felton leads the team with 16.2 points per game, which ranks sixth in the AAC, while his 1.9 steals per game is seventh in the conference. The Pirates lost their one game away from home this season both outright and against the spread, falling to George Mason by 22 points as 5-point underdogs.

What you need to know about Florida

Meanwhile, the Gators beat the Richmond Spiders 87-76 on Saturday, which made it back-to-back wins for Florida. Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Florida to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tyrese Samuel, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 14 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Will Richard, who scored 21 points to go along with seven rebounds.

The Gators have four players averaging in double-figures, led by Walter Clayton Jr. with 15.9 PPG. The Iona transfer was the MAAC Player of the Year last season, and he led all of college basketball with a 95.3% free throw percentage a year ago. Florida is just 1-3-1 against the spread in road/neutral-site games, and it is 0-3-1 ATS against mid-majors in 2023-24.

