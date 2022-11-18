The Florida State Seminoles (0-3) have had a rough start to the college basketball season, and things don't get much easier for them at home on Friday night against Florida (2-1). Top freshman Chandler Jackson (thumb) hasn't been available through FSU's first three games, and it's unclear if he'll be able to give things a go in Friday's matchup. Meanwhile, the Gators are coming off of their first loss of the season, and first-year head coach Todd Golden will be looking to get things back on track in a big rivalry game.

Tip-off from the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Gators are 7-point favorites in the latest Florida State vs. Florida odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 144.5. Before entering any Florida vs. Florida State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on FSU vs. Florida. Here are several college basketball odds for Florida vs. FSU:

Florida State vs. Florida spread: Florida -7

Florida State vs. Florida over/under: 144.5 points

Florida State vs. Florida money line: Florida State +250, Florida -320

What you need to know about Florida State

Florida State's disappointing start to the season continued in its last game, a 79-72 loss to Troy. Guard Darin Green Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 7-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points and six rebounds. Cam'Ron Fletcher (15 points) and Caleb Mills (14 points) were the only other two players in FSU's seven-man rotation to hit double-digit scoring marks.

So far this year, the Seminoles have flat-out struggled to create scoring opportunities. FSU ranks 328th in the nation in field goal attempts per game (53), and has hit just 44.9% of its shots from inside the 3-point line. Beyond the arc, things have been a little better, and the Seminoles have hit 40.4% of their threes, led by Green, who averaged 7.3 such attempts per game, and has made 54.5% of them.

What you need to know about Florida

The Gators let their last game slip through their fingers on Monday in a 76-74 loss to Florida Atlantic. Forward Colin Castleton did his best, and finished with 30 points (41% of the team's total) in addition to 12 boards and five blocks. The Gators also got double-digit scoring performances from Kyle Lofton, and Will Richard, who each scored 14 points.

When the teams met in November of last year, FSU lost to Florida on the road by a decisive 71-55 margin. The Gators' win was their first against Florida State following seven consecutive losses in the rivalry. The Gators should feel good about their chances again on Friday, as they have held opponents to shooting just 39.3% from the field this season.

