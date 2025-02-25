The second-ranked Florida Gators will look to win their seventh game in a row when they battle the Georgia Bulldogs in a key SEC matchup on Tuesday night. Florida is coming off a 79-65 win at LSU on Saturday, while Georgia dropped an 82-70 decision to top-ranked Auburn that same day. The Gators (24-3, 11-3 SEC), who are second in the league, are 6-2 on the road this season. The Bulldogs (16-11, 4-10 SEC), who are tied for 13th in the conference, are 13-3 on their home floor.

Tipoff from Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Florida posted an 89-59 win in their Jan. 25 meeting in Gainesville, Fla. Florida is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Florida vs. Georgia odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 148.5.

It enters Week 17 of the 2024-25 season on a 220-160 betting roll (+2005) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023.

Florida vs. Georgia spread: Florida -7.5



Florida vs. Georgia over/under: 148.5 points

Florida vs. Georgia money line: Florida -315, Georgia +252

FLA: The Gators have hit the money line in 29 of their last 37 games (+15.85 units)

UGA: The Bulldogs have hit the game total under in 23 of their last 38 games (+6.55 units)



Why you should back Florida

The Gators have a number of scoring options with four players averaging 10 or more points. The leader of that group is senior guard Walter Clayton Jr. In 26 games, all starts, he is averaging 17.1 points, four assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 32 minutes. He is connecting on 44.9% of his field goals and 87.7% of his free throws. He is coming off a 13-point, six-rebound, two-block and two-steal effort in the win at LSU.

Also powering Florida is fifth-year senior Alijah Martin, who is in his first season with the program after spending four years at Florida Atlantic. In 25 games, including 23 starts, he is averaging 15 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals in 30.2 minutes. In Saturday's win over LSU, he scored 14 points, while grabbing six rebounds. He had 17 points with four steals, three assists and two rebounds in the first meeting with the Bulldogs.

Why you should back Georgia

Freshman forward Asa Newell is off to a fast start to his collegiate career. Against top-ranked Auburn on Saturday, he poured in 20 points, while adding five rebounds, two assists and two blocks. He registered his fifth double-double of the season in an 87-74 loss to Missouri on Feb. 15, scoring 23 points, while adding 10 rebounds, three blocks and two assists. In 27 games, all starts, he is averaging 15.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, 1.1 steals and one assist in 28.8 minutes.

Sophomore Silas Demary Jr. is one of two Bulldogs averaging double-digit scoring. He has scored 10 or more points in each of the last four games, including a 23-point, seven-assist and six-rebound effort in a 76-75 loss to Mississippi State on Feb. 8. He scored 18 points, while adding four assists, three rebounds and three steals in the loss to Auburn. In 27 starts this season, he is averaging 12.1 points, four rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals in 31 minutes.

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total, projecting 148 combined points.

