Florida vs. Georgia: Prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch, live stream, online

The Florida Gators are taking their talents to Athens, Georgia on Saturday to face the Georgia Bulldogs, with bottom-of-the-totem pole implications in the SEC race. Both are 1-3 in league play going into the weekend, but to this point, both have done so in vastly different ways.

Georgia's average margin of defeat in those losses is 27.0 points, and its lone win, a 19-point victory over Vanderbilt, gives it a -15.5 scoring margin in league play -- a mark that would rank among the bottom 10 in the country if it held for the entirety of the season. Florida, meanwhile, has lost by an average of 4.7 points in its three SEC losses, including a 2 point loss to South Carolina and a 3 point loss to Mississippi State earlier this week. It has an average scoring margin of -2.

The records tell one story, but the backstory and route each team has taken to get here says a lot more. The game tips Saturday at noon ET on CBS, so be sure to tune in.

Viewing information

When : Saturday at 12 p.m. ET



: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where : Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV)



CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV) Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Game prediction, pick

Latest odds via SportsLine: Florida -5

As I explained above, Florida's a markedly more impressive team. The metrics love them, even while they haven't been winning at as high a rate it should be. For that reason, I'm taking the Gators to snatch a road win with relative ease and to cover the spread. Pick: Florida 74, Georgia 64



