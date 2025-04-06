The 2025 NCAA Tournament will conclude Monday night in San Antonio when No. 1 seed Florida plays No. 1 seed Houston in the national championship game. The Cougars are seeking the first national title in program history, while the Gators could win their third crown this century with a win.

Houston's path to its first national title game appearance since 1984 has been full of thrilling finishes, headlined by a dramatic 70-67 win over No. 1 seed Duke. The Cougars trailed by as many as 14 points with just over eight minutes remaining before using a huge run to propel the Cougars to the title game. Houston closed the game on a 9-0 run against Duke.

The Gators' path to the title game was similar. Florida had to rally to survive an upset bid from two-time reigning national champion UConn in the second round of the NCAA Tournament and overcame a 10-point deficit with less than six minutes remaining against Texas Tech in the Elite Eight to advance to the final weekend of the college basketball season.

Houston's Duke stunner 'ain't no beauty contest' but keeps Kelvin Sampson dancing and Hakeem Olajuwon smiling Dennis Dodd

Florida trailed by as many as nine points against Auburn in the national semifinals but advanced to the title game behind stout guard play from Walter Clayton Jr., who led the team with a career-high 34 points.

Where to watch Florida vs. Houston live

Date: Monday, April 7 | Time: 8:50 p.m. ET

Location: Alamodome -- San Antonio

TV: CBS | Streaming: March Madness Live or Paramount+

Florida vs. Houston prediction, picks

All odds via SportsLine consensus.

On paper, Florida has a better starting lineup, a deeper bench and more star power than Houston. There was a similar sentiment ahead of Houston's last game against Duke, but it didn't matter. Houston coach Kelvin Sampson is on the verge of a milestone win. Sampson can capture his first national title as a coach and win his 800th career game. The key to victory for Houston will be containing Clayton. Florida's All-American guard has been on a tear during the NCAA Tournament, but he hasn't faced a defense like Houston's that ranked No. 1 in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom. Houston showed grit in its win over Duke, and that momentum will carry over to Monday night's title game. Houston wins in a close one and brings home the school's first national title. Pick: Houston +1.5



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Jerry Palm Chip Patterson Kyle Boone David Cobb Cameron Salerno ATS HOU +1.5 HOU +1.5 FLA -1.5 HOU +1.5 HOU +1.5 FLA -1.5 HOU +1.5 Straight-up HOU HOU FLA HOU HOU FLA HOU

