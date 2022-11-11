Who's Playing

Kennesaw State @ Florida

Current Records: Kennesaw State 1-0; Florida 1-0

What to Know

The Florida Gators have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Kennesaw State Owls at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. These two teams are strolling into their game after big wins in their previous games.

The Gators entered their contest on Monday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put a hurting on the Stony Brook Seawolves at home to the tune of 81-45. Florida's Will Richard filled up the stat sheet, picking up 14 points.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Kennesaw State at home against the LaGrange Panthers on Monday as the squad secured a 99-56 win.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 1-0. A pair of last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Florida ranks 20th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 66.5 on average. But Kennesaw State comes into the matchup boasting the 27th most points per game in college basketball at 74.8. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.