Florida vs. Kentucky: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Kentucky @ Florida

Current Records: Kentucky 24-6; Florida 19-11

What to Know

The Florida Gators haven't won a contest against the #6 Kentucky Wildcats since March 3 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Gators and UK will face off in an SEC battle at 1 p.m. ET at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Florida will be strutting in after a victory while the Wildcats will be stumbling in from a loss.

Florida didn't have too much trouble with the Georgia Bulldogs on the road on Wednesday as they won 68-54. Among those leading the charge for Florida was forward Keyontae Johnson, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, UK came up short against the Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday, falling 81-73. UK didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 8.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. They got double-digit scores from four players: guard Tyrese Maxey (21), guard Immanuel Quickley (15), forward Nick Richards (12), and guard Ashton Hagans (11).

In the teams' previous meeting in February, the Gators were in the race but had to settle for second with a 65-59 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.98

Odds

The Gators are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

Kentucky have won six out of their last nine games against Florida.