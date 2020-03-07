Florida vs. Kentucky: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

How to watch Florida vs. Kentucky basketball game

Who's Playing

Kentucky @ Florida

Current Records: Kentucky 24-6; Florida 19-11

What to Know

The Florida Gators haven't won a contest against the #6 Kentucky Wildcats since March 3 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Gators and UK will face off in an SEC battle at 1 p.m. ET at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Florida will be strutting in after a victory while the Wildcats will be stumbling in from a loss.

Florida didn't have too much trouble with the Georgia Bulldogs on the road on Wednesday as they won 68-54. Among those leading the charge for Florida was forward Keyontae Johnson, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, UK came up short against the Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday, falling 81-73. UK didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 8.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. They got double-digit scores from four players: guard Tyrese Maxey (21), guard Immanuel Quickley (15), forward Nick Richards (12), and guard Ashton Hagans (11).

In the teams' previous meeting in February, the Gators were in the race but had to settle for second with a 65-59 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida
  • TV: CBS
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $49.98

Odds

The Gators are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 136

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kentucky have won six out of their last nine games against Florida.

  • Feb 22, 2020 - Kentucky 65 vs. Florida 59
  • Mar 09, 2019 - Kentucky 66 vs. Florida 57
  • Feb 02, 2019 - Kentucky 65 vs. Florida 54
  • Mar 03, 2018 - Florida 80 vs. Kentucky 67
  • Jan 20, 2018 - Florida 66 vs. Kentucky 64
  • Feb 25, 2017 - Kentucky 76 vs. Florida 66
  • Feb 04, 2017 - Florida 88 vs. Kentucky 66
  • Mar 01, 2016 - Kentucky 88 vs. Florida 79
  • Feb 06, 2016 - Kentucky 80 vs. Florida 61

6 conferences, 6 chances to win. Create a pool or compete for $10,000.

Start a Pool Compete for Cash Already have a pool? Click here
Our Latest Stories