Florida vs. Kentucky: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Florida vs. Kentucky basketball game
Who's Playing
Kentucky @ Florida
Current Records: Kentucky 24-6; Florida 19-11
What to Know
The Florida Gators haven't won a contest against the #6 Kentucky Wildcats since March 3 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Gators and UK will face off in an SEC battle at 1 p.m. ET at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Florida will be strutting in after a victory while the Wildcats will be stumbling in from a loss.
Florida didn't have too much trouble with the Georgia Bulldogs on the road on Wednesday as they won 68-54. Among those leading the charge for Florida was forward Keyontae Johnson, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 11 boards.
Meanwhile, UK came up short against the Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday, falling 81-73. UK didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 8.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. They got double-digit scores from four players: guard Tyrese Maxey (21), guard Immanuel Quickley (15), forward Nick Richards (12), and guard Ashton Hagans (11).
In the teams' previous meeting in February, the Gators were in the race but had to settle for second with a 65-59 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $49.98
Odds
The Gators are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 136
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kentucky have won six out of their last nine games against Florida.
- Feb 22, 2020 - Kentucky 65 vs. Florida 59
- Mar 09, 2019 - Kentucky 66 vs. Florida 57
- Feb 02, 2019 - Kentucky 65 vs. Florida 54
- Mar 03, 2018 - Florida 80 vs. Kentucky 67
- Jan 20, 2018 - Florida 66 vs. Kentucky 64
- Feb 25, 2017 - Kentucky 76 vs. Florida 66
- Feb 04, 2017 - Florida 88 vs. Kentucky 66
- Mar 01, 2016 - Kentucky 88 vs. Florida 79
- Feb 06, 2016 - Kentucky 80 vs. Florida 61
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
6 conferences, 6 chances to win. Create a pool or compete for $10,000.
-
Duke vs. North Carolina odds, picks
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Saturday's UNC vs. Duke game 10,000 times.
-
Louisville vs. Virginia odds, picks
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Saturday's Louisville vs. Virginia game 10,000...
-
Villanova vs. Georgetown odds, picks
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Saturday's Georgetown vs. Villanova game 10,000...
-
Kentucky vs. Florida odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Florida game 10,000 times.
-
San Diego State makes it to MWC final
San Diego State has made it to the finals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament
-
UCLA vs. USC: Preview, predictions
A UCLA win would clinch the Bruins' first Pac-12 Championship since 2012-13
-
No. 3 Kansas topples No. 1 Baylor
No. 3 Kansas goes on the road and snaps No. 1 Baylor's 23-game winning streak
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish