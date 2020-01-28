Florida vs. Mississippi State odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 28 predictions from proven model

Get ready for an SEC battle as the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Florida Gators will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Florida is 12-7 overall and 7-2 at home, while MSU is 12-7 overall and 0-3 on the road. The Gators have lost three of their past five games. The Bulldogs had a three-game winning streak snapped on Saturday. The Gators are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Florida vs. Mississippi State odds, while the over-under is set at 134. Before entering any Mississippi State vs. Florida picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 13 of the 2019-20 season on a 22-13 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Gators vs. Bulldogs. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Gators vs. Bulldogs:

Gators vs. Bulldogs spread: Gators -6.5

Gators vs. Bulldogs over-under: 134 points

Gators vs. Bulldogs money line: Florida -274, Mississippi State 188

What you need to know about Florida

On Saturday, the Gators lost to Baylor at home by a decisive 72-61 margin. Keyontae Johnson led Florida with 20 points. Andrew Nembhard had 16 points and eight assists. Florida was held to 44 percent shooting from the field and missed 13 of 17 3-point attempts. The Gators trailed by as many as 19 points in the second half. Florida fell to 2-17 against the No. 1 team, with 10 consecutive losses.

What you need to know about Mississippi State

MSU needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Saturday, but couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 63-62 to Oklahoma. The top scorers for MSU were Robert Woodard II (15 points) and Tyson Carter (14 points). Woodard missed a potential game-winning jumper from the free-throw line and the Bulldogs did not get another shot off. Leading scorer Reggie Perry (16.4 points per game) was held to a season-low seven points. The Bulldogs shot 38.3 percent from the field.

How to make Florida vs. Mississippi State picks

The model has simulated Florida vs. Mississippi State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mississippi State vs. Florida? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Florida vs. Mississippi State spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks