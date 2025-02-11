The No. 3 Florida Gators will play their third road game against a top-25 team already this month when they travel to take on the No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs in SEC action on Tuesday. Florida has split its first two top-25 road games this month and is coming off knocking off the top-ranked Auburn Tigers, 90-81, in their home arena on Saturday to improve to 20-3 overall, including 7-3 in the SEC. Mississippi State is coming off a 76-75 road victory over Georgia on Saturday after losing back-to-back home games against top 25 opponents. Florida is 3-1 against Mississippi State over the last three seasons. Alijah Martin, Florida's second-leading scorer, is listed as questionable.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday from Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss. Florida is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Mississippi State vs. Florida odds, while the over/under is 151.5 points per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Mississippi State vs. Florida picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 15 of the 2024-25 season on a 211-154 betting roll (+2024) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Florida vs. Mississippi State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the Mississippi State vs. Florida game:

Florida vs. Mississippi State spread: Florida -1.5

Florida vs. Mississippi State over/under: 151.5 points

Florida vs. Mississippi State money line: Florida -123, Mississippi State +103

FLA: The Gators are 3-1 against the spread (ATS) over their last four games

MISS ST: The Over has won in six of the last eight Bulldogs games

Florida vs. Mississippi State picks: See picks here

Florida vs. Mississippi State streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Florida can cover

The Gators take the court for the first time since knocking off No. 1 Auburn, 90-81, on the road on Saturday, moving up from No. 6 to No. 3 in the polls. Senior guard Walter Clayton Jr. had 19 points on 6 of 11 shooting, including 4 of 8 from beyond the arc, with six rebounds and nine assists as an integral piece in every aspect of Florida's success on Saturday. He leads in points (17.5 ppg) and assists (4.0 per game) as the Gators' offensive catalyst. Sophomore forward Alex Condon added 17 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. It was Florida's second victory over the No. 1 team in the nation, knocking off top-ranked Tennessee in Gainesville on Jan. 7, as the Gators have the proven talent to compete with any team in the nation.

Florida has the No. 8 scoring offense in the nation, averaging 83.7 points per game this season. The Gators also have the No. 32 scoring defense (66.4 ppg), which has resulted in the third-best point differential (17.3 ppg) in the nation. Florida is a force on the glass, averaging the second-most offensive rebounds (13) and fifth-most defensive rebounds (27.5) per game to create second-chance opportunities and limit others from the same chances. After winning in a hostile environment in Auburn on Saturday, the Gators certainly have the capability of back-to-back road victories over top-25 opponents. See which team to pick here.

Why Mississippi State can cover

The Bulldogs snapped a two-game losing streak with a 76-75 road victory over Georgia on Saturday after holding off a late comeback attempt. Mississippi State retained the lead the entire second half despite Georgia's second-half push. Mississippi State shot 55.2% from the field and outscored Georgia, 46-28, in the paint in the victory with four different players scoring at least 10 points in the contest.

Sophomore guard Josh Hubbard leads Mississippi State with 17.5 ppg and has played his best against elite competition. Hubbard had 38 points in an 88-84 loss to No. 4 Alabama on Jan. 29. He's led the Bulldogs in scoring in each of the last three games, averaging 26 ppg over that stretch. See which team to pick here.

How to make Florida vs. Mississippi State picks

The model has simulated Mississippi State vs. Florida 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Florida vs. Mississippi State, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the tiem? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Mississippi State vs. Florida spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 211-154 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.