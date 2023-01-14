Who's Playing
Missouri @ Florida
Current Records: Missouri 13-3; Florida 9-7
What to Know
Get ready for an SEC battle as the Florida Gators and the #20 Missouri Tigers will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Florida will be strutting in after a victory while Mizzou will be stumbling in from a defeat.
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Gators and the LSU Tigers on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Florida wrapped it up with a 67-56 win on the road. It was another big night for Florida's forward Colin Castleton, who had 18 points along with seven boards and five blocks. Castleton has also now had at least four blocks in his past four games.
Meanwhile, the contest between Mizzou and the Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Mizzou falling 82-64 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Florida got away with a 66-65 win when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Will they repeat their success, or does Mizzou have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Florida have won five out of their last seven games against Missouri.
- Feb 02, 2022 - Florida 66 vs. Missouri 65
- Mar 03, 2021 - Missouri 72 vs. Florida 70
- Jan 11, 2020 - Missouri 91 vs. Florida 75
- Feb 23, 2019 - Florida 64 vs. Missouri 60
- Jan 06, 2018 - Florida 77 vs. Missouri 75
- Feb 02, 2017 - Florida 93 vs. Missouri 54
- Mar 05, 2016 - Florida 82 vs. Missouri 72