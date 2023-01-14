Who's Playing

Missouri @ Florida

Current Records: Missouri 13-3; Florida 9-7

What to Know

Get ready for an SEC battle as the Florida Gators and the #20 Missouri Tigers will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Florida will be strutting in after a victory while Mizzou will be stumbling in from a defeat.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Gators and the LSU Tigers on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Florida wrapped it up with a 67-56 win on the road. It was another big night for Florida's forward Colin Castleton, who had 18 points along with seven boards and five blocks. Castleton has also now had at least four blocks in his past four games.

Meanwhile, the contest between Mizzou and the Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Mizzou falling 82-64 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Florida got away with a 66-65 win when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Will they repeat their success, or does Mizzou have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida have won five out of their last seven games against Missouri.