Florida vs. Missouri odds: College basketball picks from proven computer simulation
SportsLine simulated Saturday's Florida-Missouri game 10,000 times
It's a loaded day of college basketball action Saturday, and one of the top matchups comes in the SEC where Florida (10-4) travels to Missouri (11-3). The game is a pick'em, which means Vegas thinks each team has an equal chance to win. With so much at stake as teams look to make an early conference statement, you need to see what SportsLine's Projection Model has to say.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, completely crushed its top-rated college basketball picks last season, returning a profit of almost $6,600 on $100 bets for anybody who followed them.
Now it has simulated Missouri vs. Florida 10,000 times and we can tell you that the model is calling for some big individual performances.
Florida guard Egor Koulechov goes for 16 points and seven rebounds, while guard KeVaughn Allen goes for 14 points for the Gators. Missouri is paced by Kassius Robertson, who leads all scorers with 16 points. Jordan Barnett also has a big day for the Tigers, scoring 14 points and grabbing six rebounds.
The model also has a strong pick for which team will cover the spread, saying you can bank on one side well over 50 percent of the time.
It has taken into account Missouri's strong start that has included big wins over South Carolina (9-5) and Iowa State (9-4). The Tigers have been one of the nation's surprise teams under first-year coach Cuonzo Martin, who has turned a team that won just eight games last year into a legitimate postseason contender.
That's even more surprising because the Tigers have done it without superstar freshman forward Michael Porter Jr., who was injured in the first game of the season. Mizzou has relied on a strong defense that gives up just 66.6 points per game and timely scoring from Kassius Robertson (15.6 ppg) and Jordan Barnett (15.1 ppg), who have stepped up in Porter's absence.
But that doesn't necessarily mean they'll be able to beat a talented Florida team.
The Gators are coming off a big road win at No. 11 Texas A&M and though their record is 10-4, three of those losses came to top-ranked teams -- Duke, Florida State and Clemson. Florida's defense has been inconsistent, but its offense can be lethal. That Gators are a top-40 team nationally in scoring with 83.4 points per game.
Will Florida go on the road and make a statement or will Missouri protect its home court with a big conference victory? The SportsLine Projection Model's picks are in. Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread pick for Florida-Missouri, all from the model that has absolutely crushed college hoops, and find out.
