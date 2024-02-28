No. 24 Florida will try to stay hot when it hosts struggling Missouri on Wednesday night. The Gators (19-8, 9-5 SEC) can move back into a tie with No. 16 Kentucky for fifth place in the SEC standings with a win in this game, which would also keep them squarely in the hunt for a double bye in the SEC Tournament. They have won four of their last five games, including a 77-64 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Tigers (8-19, 0-14) are coming off an 88-73 setback at Arkansas and are still seeking their first conference win of the year.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The Gators are favored by 13 points in the latest Florida vs. Missouri odds, while the over/under is 154 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Missouri vs. Florida picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Florida vs. Missouri spread: Florida -13

Florida vs. Missouri over/under: 154 points

Florida vs. Missouri money line: Florida -1033, Missouri +658

Why Florida can cover

Florida has won four of its last five games and eight of its last 10 to stay in contention for a double bye in the SEC Tournament. The Gators bounced back from an overtime loss at then-No. 13 Alabama with a 77-64 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday, as junior guard Will Richard scored 21 points on 7 of 13 shooting. Junior guard Walter Clayton Jr. added 19 points on 7 of 12 shooting, including a 3 of 7 mark from 3-point range.

The Gators already went on the road and notched a 79-67 win at Missouri on Jan. 20, with all five starters scoring in double figures. Clayton leads the team with 16.9 points per game, while Zyon Pullin (15.0) and Tyrese Samuel (13.0) are both in double digits as well. Florida has covered the spread in five of its last seven games, and Missouri has only covered three times in its last 11 games.

Why Missouri can cover

Missouri has covered the spread in four of the last six meetings between these teams. The Tigers were only 3-point underdogs in their first game against Florida, so this is a large adjustment by the betting market compared to that game. Junior guard Tamar Bates poured in 36 points for Missouri in that contest, shooting 13 of 21 from the floor and 9 of 9 from the charity stripe.

Senior guard Sean East II leads the team with 17.0 points per game, and he has 82 points in his last three outings since missing two games due to a knee contusion. He finished with 24 points and six assists in a loss to then-No. 5 Tennessee last Tuesday, helping his team easily cover the 12.5-point spread. Senior forward Noah Carter added 20 points and seven rebounds in a game that the Tigers led by seven points with just over 15 minutes remaining. See which team to pick here.

