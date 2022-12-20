The Florida Gators will square off against the Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday night during the 2022 Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte. Florida has won three of its last four games, blowing out Ohio in an 82-48 final last Wednesday. Oklahoma bounced back from a loss to Arkansas with an 87-66 win over Central Arkansas on Saturday.

Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The Gators are favored by 3 points in the latest Florida vs. Oklahoma odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 136.5.

Florida vs. Oklahoma spread: Florida -3

Florida vs. Oklahoma over/under: 136 points

Florida vs. Oklahoma money line: Florida -160, Oklahoma +140

Why Florida can cover

Florida is coming off one of its best performances of the season, cruising to an 82-48 win over Ohio as a 13-point favorite. The Gators were easily able to cover the spread, despite leading scorer Colin Castleton totaling just six points. He is averaging 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this season, leading Florida to wins in three of its last four games.

The Gators have a pair of other double-digit scorers in sophomore guard Will Richard (11.2) and sophomore guard Kowacie Reeves (10.4). They have three other players scoring at least 8.9 points per game, making Florida one of the most balanced teams in the country. The Gators are rested coming into this event, as all three of their games this month have been at home, and they have not played since last Wednesday.

Why Oklahoma can cover

Oklahoma relies on an offense that ranks fourth nationally in shooting percentage (51.1). The Sooners shot 63.6% from the floor in their 87-66 win over Central Arkansas, which was their best shooting performance in more than 10 years. They are shooting 59.6% from the field in their last three games, so Florida is going to have trouble keeping pace on Tuesday night.

Nevada transfer Grant Sherfield has shot 20 of 33 from the floor in the last three games, including a red-hot 11 of 17 conversion rate from beyond the arc. He has been Oklahoma's leading scorer so far this season, averaging 17.6 points per game. The Sooners have had plenty of success against SEC teams in recent years, winning 10 of their last 12 contests against SEC opponents.

